ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She was known as the “Hoppy Grandma” and became famous in the Duke City for her love of beer. When she passed away in November, her family began work to keep her legacy alive.

Carmen Duran’s granddaughter, also named Carmen, has started a scholarship fund in her name. Carmen McClelland and her grandma, Carmen Duran, used to frequent local breweries. They visited a new one each week. It was Duran’s love for beer and cider that earned her the name ‘Hoppy Grandma.’

McClelland said the brewing community began looking forward to her presence. Duran loved people-watching and sipping on craft brew.

However, in November at the age of 102, Duran passed away. Her family wants her legacy to live on. That’s why they’re creating a scholarship through the Master Brewers Association of the Americas.

On Sunday, at Ex Novo Brewing in Corrales, McClelland announced the scholarship fund and sold t-shirts, and raffled off items to raise money for it.

“This took a long time to plan and I’m so excited for people to be aware of it, and my goal is that we raise money for the 2023 scholarship recipients…I would love for people from Albuquerque to be the ones to get the scholarship,” said McClelland.

Three lucky scholarship recipients will be named in 2023. The scholarships will range from $500 to $700 each. Once the application is posted, applicants will have to write about what beer means to them and their family traditions.

The family said other breweries have shown interest in hosting more events. For updates and to purchase merchandise you can visit the Hoppy Grandma website.