Duke City Gladiators sponsor back-to-school haircut event for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Barbershops across the metro offered free back-to-school haircuts for kids Sunday. The Duke City Gladiators sponsored the hours-long event.

The participating businesses included Shaves and Fades, Jake’s 4th Street Barbershop, Stay Sharp, Will’s Barbershop, and Lucky 13. They’re also using the tips to buy school supplies.

They want local students to feel their best for the school year, whether that’s online or in a classroom. “During this pandemic, people need to feel good and appreciated, so that’s one thing we wanted to put together,” said Matthew Avila, Duke City Gladiators Director of Public Affairs. The Gladiators also plan to host holiday cuts for kids.

