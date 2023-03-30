ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are gearing up for the kick-off of the 2023 season. But before they do that they are welcoming kids to come and join them for a fun camp that will feature an action-filled morning of football.

The gladiators are inviting kids to come and participate in a free event. The 2023 Kickoff Kids Camp will be on April 2 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The camp will offer free lunch, a t-shirt and the chance to learn skills, agility and more from former NFL players and the New Mexico’s Duke City Gladiators players. The camp will take place at the Rio Rancho Event Center. According to their website, camp kicks off at 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. for kids ages 10 to 15 and will kick off at 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. for kids ages five to nine. Individuals looking to participate can register here.

The gladiators will kick off their home opener on April 1st. Tickets can be purchased here.