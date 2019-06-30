Duke City Aquatics Water Polo team heading to Junior Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On the heels of the Senior Olympics, metro-area teens are preparing for a trip to California, to compete in the Junior Olympics. One water polo team needs a little extra help to get there.

These six girls are fierce, with plenty of endurance and speed they’ve managed to paddle and kick their way to California, next month. Some of them going for the first time.

They’ve all been playing water polo for a few years, not always on the same team. This year though, they plan on taking their love for the sport and their quick thinking, to outplay teams from across the United States.

The competition will be stiff, they explain their size often makes them the underdog, but they know they deserve to be there representing the Duke City. They say they’re looking forward to gaining experience by playing veterans.

The team is still trying to raise money for the trip. They’ll be hosting a carwash, a Goodwill fundraiser, and are also looking for community sponsors.

For more information on how to donate to Duke City Aquatics, click here.