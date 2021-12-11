Duffels with Dignity Project: How the new program is helping NM foster children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) and PNM collaborated to create the “Duffels with Dignity” project. PNM donated a total of $25,000 to CYFD, in order for thousands of foster children across the state to receive a duffel bag and personal items to help with their transition into a new space.

“This will be a long burn project. As kids come through, they will receive a duffle bag,” said PNM Spokesperson Meaghan Cavanaugh. Children in the state’s foster system oftentimes do not have luggage to move their belongings from place to place. The aim of the “Duffels with Dignity” project is to provide the children with a bag and items to call their own. PNM and CYFD also believe the bags will help the children keep a sense of dignity and assurance in uncertain and frightening circumstances.