ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Great American Duck Races are off again at the State Fair. The mallard ducks race every day around 1:00 p.m. at the Youth Haul Courtyard.
Prizes are awarded to all winners. The racing ducks have been featured on the Tonight Show, along with the Wall Street Journal and People Magazine.