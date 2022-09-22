ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – These chefs are known as masters in the kitchen. All week, KRQE News 13 has been highlighting chefs who are getting ready to compete in the ‘Duke it Out’ Chef’s Competition.

Today we have 3128 Social House and Gather Nob Hill. They have a dual restaurant concept for anyone to enjoy. The Social House location features a menu of lunch/dinner items and drinks while the Gather location features small bites and drinks.

Nine chefs will be competing in the event and will present two different courses. The event is on September 28, from 5:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Builders Source Appliance Gallery. A panel of judges and attendees will be able to vote. Tickets will be $50 for Premium and VIP will be $100. To learn more about the event, visit their website.