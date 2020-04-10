Drunk driving suspect tries outsprinting officer

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man decided after he failed his field sobriety test, he would test the police officer’s endurance.

Albuquerque Police said Raul Aguilar had trouble staying in his lane while leaving downtown in the middle the night near the Railyards back in February before finally getting pulled over.

“The reason I stopped you is because you were driving into the other lanes and to the bike lanes, as well, where people were parked,” the officer is heard telling Aguilar in the police lapel video.

Aguilar repeatedly blamed a faulty front tire, but finally admitted he’d been drinking.

“What’d you have to drink?” the officer asked.

“I had a Budweiser,” Aguilar responded. “I’m not like drunk drunk. I’m just trying to take my friend home.”

The 22-year-old then failed the field sobriety tests.

“You’re under arrest for driving under the influence and you’re not free to go, alright?” the officer stated.

As the officer was about to cuff him, Aguilar took off. The officer caught up to him after a two-minute all out sprint.

Aguilar would be feeling that sprint a few minutes later.

“He’s throwing up in my car!” the officer yelled to other officers. “That’s why you don’t run, bro. Look at you.”

After throwing up again and again, police took him to the Lovelace hospital downtown. He later blew above the legal limit and was booked for DWI.

Meanwhile, officers had another problem to deal with.

“I’m going to need his sweater to clean up his vomit,” the officer told other officers.

While Aguilar is only 22-years-old, he’s already been nailed for a hit and run, tailgating, reckless driving, and now DWI.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

