ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drunk driver who crashed into two police officers won’t serve any jail time. Gerard Martinez pleaded guilty to the 2017 crash on Menaul near Princeton.

The officers were ok, but police say Martinez was three times over the legal limit. Martinez has since completed DWI court, and Judge Britt Baca Miller Thursday sentenced him to 90 days on a community custody program.