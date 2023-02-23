ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nicole Vargas, a drunk driver who crashed into an Albuquerque family and seriously injured a toddler, has taken a plea deal. Police say 42-year-old Vargas crashed into a family’s car last year near Wyoming and Marquette.

During the crash, a two-year-old girl was thrown from her seat; the driver was also injured. Police say Vargas appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking an entire six-pack of hard seltzer. Vargas was charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle.

Thursday, Vargas pleaded guilty to one count; as part of the deal, the other charge was dropped. Vargas faces a maximum of three years in prison. She is set to be sentenced at a later date.