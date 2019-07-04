Drunk driver given second chance, kicked out of probation program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Going 96 mph down I-40 in August 2017, a 32-year-old suspected drunk driver was pulled over by State Police officer Toby Lafaave. Yvonne Ukestine was arrested, charged with drunk driving and child abuse because her niece was in the car.

She got a sweet deal, pleading guilty to drunk driving and the child abuse charge was dropped. All of it would be wiped from her record, that is, if she followed the rules of a state program.

“Pre-Prosecution Diversion allows offenders a second chance and to restart their lives without a felony on their record,” said John Osborn, a deputy district attorney.

The program, also known as PPD, isn’t offered to a lot of people. Ukestine was one of the lucky ones.

“Within the first few months of a case we attempt to identify folks who would be good candidates for diversion, where we try to change their behavior outside the criminal justice system,” said Osborn.

The rules are strict and offenders can’t get into any trouble. However, despite being given a lifeline, Ukestine didn’t learn her lesson. In January, she was terminated from the PPD program because the DA’s office says she failed urine tests when drugs and alcohol were found in her system.

Since Ukestine was terminated from the PPD program, the DA’s office says it’s working to indict her on both her original charges of DWI and felony child abuse.

KRQE News 13 did reach out to Ukestine, who said she is working to move past what has happened.