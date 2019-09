ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A man convicted of driving drunk with his kids in the car took a plea deal on Monday.

In 2016, James Forney was caught stumbling outside a Sadie’s restaurant with his three young kids. Forney was arrested for child abuse and aggravated DWI.

On Monday, Forney pleaded guilty to child abandonment and aggravated DWI. Judge Charles Brown sentenced him to two years of supervised probation.