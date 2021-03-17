Drought declaration to be considered by water authority Wednesday

The Albuquerque Water Utility Authority says water use is up by 1.2 billion gallons more than this same time last year, after 2019 marked a record for water conservation in the area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Utility Authority will consider issuing a drought declaration Wednesday night due to the severe drought conditions. If the board approves the proposed stage one drought watch, fines for wasting water will double and the authority will step up its education and outreach efforts.

To help do their party, the water authority is asking the public to avoid wasting water by ensuring water does not flow onto streets or sidewalks as well as following the Water by the Numbers program (water once a week in March, and twice a week in April and May). They also suggest inspecting your irrigation system for leaks or broken pieces.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on YouTube.