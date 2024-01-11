BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- Drivers are being warned to stay away from the upper parts of the Sandia Crest Road indefinitely as officials say crews are stretched thin and haven’t been able to keep up with unsafe conditions there.

The Crest road has been closed since Monday and there’s no timetable on when it will reopen.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with a number of volunteers, have taken part in three to five rescues of drivers and hikers since the weekend.

Drivers with plans to head up to the top of the Sandias are now being met with barricades at the Doc Long picnic site. Too much snow on the crest road has made for concerns. “Mainly their safety, especially if they get stuck up there at night,” said BCSO Deputy Connor Otero.

The closure comes after a handful of moments like earlier this week when BCSO had to pull drivers out of snow-packed conditions. “The road up there is still pretty icy, there’s still about six-foot tall snow drifts, which is just snow blown by the and piled up on the side of the road. It’s a one-lane pretty narrow once you get up to the ski area, so that’s one of the main reasons it’s closed at this time,” Deputy Otero.

NMDOT is responsible for clearing the road, but the state agency says it’s not one of their top priorities and recent storms have piled so much snow and ice in the area that they’ll need extra equipment to clear it all.

First responders face challenges with just one lane up to the top. “It really makes it very difficult for us to get to these areas to actually be able to do our jobs,” said BCFD Lt. Robert Arguelles.

They say one rescue call can also take a minimum of seven crew members and depending on the situation more of their thin resources might be needed. “Air assets are something that may be a necessity, especially now with the consideration that the Albuquerque tram is closed. So, that tram utilization, where we may have been able to utilize that in the past to help get a patient down in a pretty quick manner, we’re not going to see that open at least until March,” said Lt. Arguelles.

NMDOT had a crew plowing to the top of the crest road Wednesday and should have crews back out there again Friday.Doc Long Park along the crest road remains open for now and the sheriff’s office says people are still allowed to walk up the crest road past the “road closed” barricades.