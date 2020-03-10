Drivers upset over holes poked in their vehicles’ gas tanks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You would think with gas prices barely above $2 a gallon in Albuquerque, the gas thieves might take some time off.

Well they’re not, and people around the city are still waking up to find their gas tanks punctured. KRQE News 13 spoke with Ruby Medrano who lives at Taylor Ranch Luxury apartments near Montano and Coors.

She said she came out to her truck late Saturday night to find police standing around it and gasoline leaking onto the ground. Someone had poked a hole in the tank.

Witnesses had called police after they saw a man acting suspiciously next to her truck.

Medrano said a handful of neighbors have also had their gas tanks punctured in their apartment parking lot over the last several months, which is frustrating.

“Anger, frustration, this is my daughter’s truck for high school, it’s her high school graduation gift and now she can’t drive it,” said Medrano.

She said after she posted the crime on Facebook people reached out from around Albuquerque with their own stories.

Gas tanks can cost more than $1,000 to replace. With her deductible, Medrano will have to pay about half the repair bill for her truck.

Medrano said there are no surveillance cameras in her parking lot and while her apartment complex offers garage space, her truck does not fit in the stalls.