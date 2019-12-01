Drivers have issues complying with ART bus rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two years behind schedule, the controversial Albuquerque Rapid Transit finally started rolling this morning.

Since the buses began running Saturday morning, many drivers continue to use the bus lane illegally. The city has warned that the ART lanes are off-limits for months, but that didn’t stop people from using it as a turn lane, a crosswalk, or a place to wait as traffic goes by.

The ART started operating at full service just in time for Small Business Saturday. This comes after multiple businesses complained about a loss of revenue during construction. Those that are still in business believe this is the city’s way of bringing people back to Central.

“The idea of launching it on Small Business Saturday and then keeping it free until the new year is sort of a way of expressing ‘thank you for your patience’,” said Victor Hall who manages Empire Board Game Library.

Right now, the city is still issuing warnings to people illegally using the bus lane. After the new year, police will start ticketing people and they start at $80.

The city understands the next few weeks will be confusing as everyone gets used to the buses running. Inside every ART bus, there will be a ride guide that has information on fares, hours, and a map.

All rides will be free until the end of the year. After that, they will cost a dollar per trip. Buses will run until 11 p.m. Saturday and start back up again at 6:15 Sunday morning.