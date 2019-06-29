Drivers frequently block in firefighters at westside Albuquerque station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a fire station in Albuquerque where a lot of the time, firefighters and rescue crews have a hard time leaving to get to emergencies because bad drivers keep blocking their exit.

“The front of that station is a little bit different than a lot of other stations,” Lt Tom Ruiz said. “At our Unser near Paradise station, there’s a median that’s right in front,” Lt Ruiz said.

It happens time and time again—drivers blocking the entrance and exit at Fire Station 22 on Albuquerque’s westside.

“The median; it’s labeled for fire use only,” Lt Ruiz said.

While it may not be the busiest station in town, traffic gets backed up causing a major problem. During rush hour, a KRQE News 13 camera caught the chaos that proves impatient drivers cause dangerous situations

“If that station is dispatched to a call, they need to get out of that station in a hurry,” Lt Ruiz said. “That’s the whole purpose of getting 911 calls, and we want to be able to get to those calls as soon as possible in a safe manner.”

There are also signs posted everywhere telling drivers to keep the portion of the street clear for emergency vehicles.

“When those guys leave that station they have one thing in mind—and that’s to get to that call as quickly and as safely as possible,” he said.

While AFR said there’s not a whole lot more it can do, it can remind drivers to be aware.

“Keep an eye out it’s labeled,” Lt Ruiz said. “Just keep that thoroughfare free of traffic.”

Police said drivers can be ticketed and it’s an automatic court date where a judge can set the fine.