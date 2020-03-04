Drivers dealing with lane closures on Alameda

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People will have to deal with a lane closure on Alameda for one more morning.

Texas contractor, 7B Building Developments said they have an agreement with the New Mexico Department of Transportation to make improvements to the westbound lanes in front of the new car wash business, Champion Car Wash Xpress. They also said the construction is to make it safer for drivers entering and exiting the new car wash. 

But cones were up throughout the day, closing off an eastbound lane with no workers in sight. The contractor said the reasoning behind the cones still being up is to ensure people adjust to the new construction.

“We had to leave the cones up to keep people from getting used to maybe going down the same lane and next morning us putting them back out there using them even more. So to keep confusion down we just leave them up,” said Randy Guthrie of 7B Building Developments. 

They expect to be done with the project by noon on Wednesday. 

