Driver who hit, killed 12-year-old girl sentenced to jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An elderly driver who hit and killed a 12-year-old girl in a crosswalk is headed to jail.

Revi Pexa, 76, apologized to the family, then hung his head and cried in court on Friday. He hit and killed Eliza Justine Almunia near Cleveland Middle School in March 2018.

He pleaded no contest to careless driving, which carries a max of 90 days in jail. Judge Daniel Gallegos gave him 45 days.

Almuina’s family wanted to see him charged with vehicular homicide, but the District Attorney’s office says the evidence was not there. They say Pexa was going two miles over the speed limit and swerved to avoid another car.

Still, Almuina’s family is angry, saying he wasn’t paying enough attention.

Almuina’s case sparked a push to improve crosswalk safety around Albuquerque schools. This month, a city task force released a study of crossings near more than 350 schools and identified six as funding priorities.