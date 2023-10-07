ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in northwest Albuquerque.

They were called out just before 11:15 Friday night at Louisiana and Indian School after the crash. They said a pedestrian was in the crosswalk when they weren’t supposed to be, and a black Izuzu SUV blew threw a red light, hitting the pedestrian.

Police stated the person flipped onto the vehicle hitting the front windshield and was carried until they fell off. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The SUV did not stop and was last seen headed west on Menaul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albuquerque Police.