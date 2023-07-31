ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the afternoon of Friday, July 28, a car plowed into the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s auditorium, injuring both the driver and the passenger. The driver is now out of the hospital, but it is unclear if he will face charges.

Investigators believe the driver and passenger may have been fighting, causing the driver to intentionally run into the building. Detectives are still investigating, and a spokesperson from the Albuquerque Police Department says they will name the driver if and when charges are filed.