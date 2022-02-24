ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The driver of the white Ford Mustang involved in a school bus crash has been charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle. According to a criminal complaint, Mario Perez was traveling westbound on Gibson Blvd SW at a high rate of speed in a white Ford Mustang racing another vehicle.

The complaint states an Albuquerque Public School bus was traveling northbound on Messina Dr. SW. and was approaching the intersection at Gibson Blvd. As the bus proceeded through the intersection, the white Ford Mustang collided with the right rear passenger side of the bus. Due to the impact, the bus rolled onto its left side.

According to a spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools, there were 23 students on board at the time of the crash. Nine of the children on board were sent to the hospital for injuries. According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old suffered a pelvic fracture and a 13-year-old suffered a femur fracture.

This is a developing story.