Driver in critical condition after crashing into home near Carlisle and Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is in critical condition after a vehicle struck a home in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers got a call saying a vehicle struck a residence on the 3500 block of Delmar Ave.

APD says no one from the home was injured. No word yet on what caused the crash. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.