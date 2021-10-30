APD: Driver gets shot by passenger on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police say an argument on the interstate led a passenger to shoot the driver. Police say 23-year-old Deandre Mirabal was the passenger in the vehicle heading west on I-40 Wednesday night when the pair started fighting.

Police say at some point, Mirabal pulled out a gun. The female driver tried to grab it from him when the gun went off and hit her in the head. She was hospitalized and is in critical condition. Mirabal was arrested the next day and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.