ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle. Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Dennis Chavez Blvd. between Unser Blvd. and 98th St.

APD says a Hyundai was going east on Dennis Chavez and Buick Sedan was heading west when the two vehicles struck head on. Police say the driver of the Hyundai died on scene; the Buick came back as a stolen vehicle and the male driver of the Buick fled on foot after the crash. According to police, a witness described the driver who fled as a younger Hispanic male with a thin build, wearing dark clothes.

Police say it is not known what led to the crash or which vehicle crossed into the others lane. According to APD the driver of the Buick has not been found. Police are still investigating the incident.