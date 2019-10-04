Driver facing charges for crash that killed Albuquerque father

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been months since an Albuquerque father of six was killed while helping teach his 15-year-old daughter to drive. Now, police confirm the driver who t-boned him was racing and he’s facing charges.

“We were just celebrating that day,” said Jestel Garcia.

In April, while driving east on Montgomery near Pennysylvania, a milestone for a dad and daughter.

“He let her drive, she has her learner’s permit,” she said.

But when she went to make a left turn into a parking lot, they were t-boned, their car pushed into a pole. The sound of the crash woke up nearby neighbors. Travis Dehart, 43, was killed instantly.

“The one thing my younger sister said that just struck me was, his last words were, ‘Step on it.’ You know he saw it coming,” said Garcia.

Jestel Garcia is one of Dehart’s daughters. She says her little sister who was driving is left with a lot of guilt. On the night of the crash, video shows her having to be pulled away from the car; she didn’t want to leave her dad.

“We all tell her it’s not her fault…From what we believe, truly in our hearts, she was turning at no more than maybe 5 mph,” Garcia said.

Six months later, the other driver is finally being held responsible.

“I think if he wasn’t racing… my dad would still be here,” she said.

Prosecutors say after a lengthy investigation, they believe 20-year-old Francisco Reyes-Merlos was going at least 89 mph down Montgomery when he hit the two.

“You don’t just go over double the speed limit and think you’re not gonna hurt somebody,” Garcia said.

After pushing for months for charges to be filed, Dehart’s daughter says she’s confident his death won’t be in vain and hopes other’s learn from what happened to him.

“I hope next time, you know, someone would take into consideration their family, their loved ones and how much they took away from us,” she said.

Three months before the deadly crash, Reyes-Merlos was cited for reckless driving. Police say he was going more than 80 mph in a 45 at Coors and Montano.

He is charged with vehicular homicide, great bodily harm by vehicle and racing. The District Attorney’s Office says they have no reason to believe Reyes-Merlos was racing another driver, but the charge is still applicable in this case.

He’s expected in court on Monday.