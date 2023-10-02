ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fatal crash is being investigated by Albuquerque officials. It happened Monday afternoon around 4:15 p.m.

Albuquerque Police Department said officers were called to an area near Central Avenue and Eubank Boulevard for a crash.

Officials determined a Toyota FJ was heading west on Central when it hit a center median curb and drove into the lanes that were heading east. A Nissan and Jeep were in an eastbound Central turn bay. Both of those vehicles were hit by the FJ, and it rolled.

The FJ’s driver was ejected, hit one of the vehicles, and landed on the ground. While on the way to the hospital, the driver died.

No Nissan occupants were hospitalized, and a Jeep passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities don’t think speed was a factor, and the Jeep and Nissan drivers were not impaired. It is unknown if the FJ driver was impaired.

Officials will continue to investigate.