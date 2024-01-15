ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner is thankful to be alive after a truck came crashing into his tattoo shop on New Year’s Day. Now, Happy Tattoo Shop in Downtown Albuquerque requires repairs.

The owner, Chris Partain, opened the shop just four months ago and was working late on New Year’s Day when the crash happened.

Patrain says, “It was about 10 p.m. or so on New Year’s Day, and I was doing paperwork right by this wall here at the front desk and heard a loud boom. I didn’t have much time to think; I heard a loud boom, and next thing you know, my wall is coming down. He says the back end of a truck tore through the wall of his shop.

The crash happened near the busy intersection of Lomas Boulevard and Sixth Street in Downtown Albuquerque. Now that it has been two weeks since the crash, Partain says more damage is starting to show up. “It’s concerning. I hope they don’t knock the building down since it was built in 1901,” says Partain.

In the meantime, Partain is trying to find ways to fix the damage, which is all too visible to anyone driving by the building. Coping with humor, Partain has had his friend call attention to the shop by writing “Tattoos so good, you’ll wanna ram into a wall” on the building’s exterior.

“I didn’t expect the response from it at all, but we are right here at a red light, so I’d say at two out of every three red lights, you see people laughing or taking pictures,” said Partain. “I did two tattoos yesterday just because of that; they were visiting Old Town, and they saw that and pulled in, and I did two tattoos.” It is unclear when the repairs will be completed.