Driver charged after crashing into Uber, killing passengers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The driver who slammed into an Uber, killing two people, is now facing charges.

The crash happened in May at the intersection of Pan American and Alameda. The Uber driver was in disbelief after the crash, saying it happened so fast. His passengers, Kristina Martinez and Robert Gallegos, were killed.

Now, a grand jury has indicted the other driver, Joseph Urvanejo for two counts of vehicular homicide and DWI. Officers found vodka and other alcohol in his car that night.

Martinez’s family has filed a lawsuit against Urvanejo and the Uber driver claiming the actions of both contributed to her death.