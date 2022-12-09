ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Francisco Perez, accused of injuring two high school athletes in a crash and fleeing, pleaded not guilty Friday.

In 2020, Perez is accused of crashing into Amaya Payne and Georgia Salata at the intersection of Tramway and Academy. Both girls were seriously injured in the crash. Police say Perez fled the scene and he was not arrested until last month at a South Valley home.

Perez pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces three years in prison. Perez is already being held until trial.