Drive-thru grocery pickup event to be held for low-income seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is offering free groceries to low-income seniors. The county is partnering with Silver Horizons for the event. One is being held Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rio Bravo Senior Center located at 3910 Isleta Blvd. SW. Another will be held next Wednesday, April 21 at the Sheriff’s Posse Outdoor Facility located at 10308 Second St. NW.

“Glad to report that lines were a little shorter at our last grocery pickup with Bernalillo County,” said John Paterson in a news release, director of development and service delivery at Silver Horizons. “No one should go hungry. So if you need an assist, please come and pick up some free groceries.”

Food will be pre-packed in boxes and seniors can start to arrive at the events at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and seniors must remain in their vehicles at all times.