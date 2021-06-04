Drive-thru dinosaur exhibit opens at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dinosaurs have descended on Balloon Fiesta Park. ‘Jurassic Empire’ is a traveling drive-thru exhibit featuring 75 life-like animatronic dinosaurs. It is meant to entertain and educate visitors about the different species from the Jurassic period through the Ice Age.

“They are all motion-sensored so as soon as you approach the dinosaur they start moving, roaring, as you see behind me, we have all types of species, from velociraptors, triceratops, long-necks,” said David El Dika event manager with Jurassic Empire.

The exhibit is open for three weekends and select weekdays. Organizers say people must stay in their vehicles at all times and people are not allowed in the bed of trucks while in the exhibit. Weekday tickets with 1 to 7 passengers are $61 per vehicle and weekend tickets are $71 per vehicle.

For more information on ticketing or to buy tickets, visit jurassicempire.com/albuquerque.