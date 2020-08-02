Drive-in movie helps support local non-profit

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families could enjoy a great movie while helping an even better cause Saturday night.

The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a Drive, Dine, and Donate event. Cars could donate both money and non-perishable food items to watch Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom outside of the Santa Ana Star Center.

All proceeds went towards the Saint Felix Pantry, a non-profit that helps people in need of food, clothing, and more. “It’s hard to put into words what this means for the pantry but the fact that the community is coming out and putting out a movie together even though we’re distanced, it shows what a strong community we have,” Rachael Miletkov from Saint Felix Pantry said.

