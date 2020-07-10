News Alert
Drive-in at Balloon Fiesta Park kicks off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first major drive-in the city’s seen in decades. Thursday, people across the metro came to take advantage.

The Balloon Fiesta Park hosted its first COVID-safe series of drive-in movies Thursday evening. Families came to tailgate and enjoy the 1996 classic Space Jam. There were several food trucks on hand to dish out the traditional snacks and some other tasty treats as well.

One of the drive-in’s organizers say he’s trying to lift locals’ spirit during this tough time. “We’ve put our money into something that we’re hoping helps people more inspired to be a part of something greater, which is new Mexico,” says Organizer Kurt Young. The drive-in’s schedule is available on their website.

