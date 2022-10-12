ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 8th annual ‘Rudi is a Superhero‘ 5K run is back this fall. It raised crucial funds for cancer patients in New Mexico.

In addition to the regular 5K, there is also a Kids-K for younger participants to partake in. Both runs will be in person or virtual on November 5, 2022. Each registration also comes with a commemorative t-shirt.

All proceeds are donated to the New Mexico Cancer Center. Runners of all abilities are welcome, and costumes are encouraged.

The Rudi Foundation was formed in 2014 to honor the life of Kevin Rudi. The run is held each year in honor of Kevin Rudi, who passed away from Sarcoma at the age of 27. This foundation was formed by his fraternity brothers from New Mexico State University. For more information, visit their website at kevinrudifoundation.com.