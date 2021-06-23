Dress up in favorite superhero outfits for the 7th Annual Rudi Run for Cancer Research

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kevin Rudi Foundation was founded to honor the life of Kevin Rudi, and to benefit research to cure spindle cell sarcoma cancer. They are back this year with the 7th annual Rudi Run for Cancer Research.

The 7th Annual Rudi Run for Cancer Research is a virtual and in-person, super-hero themed fun run to benefit the research to cure Cancer. All registration fees are donated to the New Mexico Cancer Center. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero shirt or costume, and run to honor the great life of Kevin Rudi and the cure for cancer.

They are currently running two promotions between now and September 18, the date of the race. Enter the promotional code “PRIDE” at checkout, and get 5% off of all registrations and merchandise. The other promotion starts July 1 where participants who show proof of vaccination can receive 10% off. Go to kevinrudifoundation.com to register.