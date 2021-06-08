Dress for Success helps women attain economic independence through professional attire, support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The non-profit organization Dress for Success Albuquerque assists women that are entering the workforce with what to wear as well as career coaching support, mentoring, and more. Executive Director Brejette Emery discusses the organization’s vision and how they are putting people on the path to success.

Dress for Success offers solutions that help women break the cycle of poverty. The organization provides clients with professional attire to attain employment and also offers guidance and support for upcoming their upcoming interviews.

Emery explains that clients are typically referred to them. “And then once they’re referred we contact with them, set them up with a personal shopper that will actually pull items for them and put outfits together that will be suitable for employment that they are looking to go into or that they’ve just currently started,” said Emery.

Suiting is available by appointment only by calling 505-585-4366. The nonprofit is located in Cottonwood Mall at 10000 Coors Bypass NW.

You can also develop new skills and make lasting connections as a volunteer with Dress to Success. Become a boutique volunteer and work directly with women, educate others on the appropriate application of make up, or help with inventory maintenance.

Donations can also be made through monetary contributions or through donations of gently used or nearly new professional attire. For more information on Dress for Success Albuquerque, visit albuquerque.dressforsuccess.org.