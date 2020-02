ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s football stadium is being called one of the worst in college football. Moneywise came out with a list of the venues with worst fan experiences.

Coming in at number 25, Dreamstyle Stadium. The publication says it doesn’t have a great gameday atmosphere, it’s old and the amenities are just okay.

However, it did say views from the top rows during a New Mexico sunset are worth the price of admission.