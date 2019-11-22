Dreamstyle Remodeling sues Renewal by Andersen for dropping contract

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s most well-known companies is suing another company with one of the most well-known jingles.

Dreamstyle Remodeling is suing its former affiliate, window replacement company Renewal by Andersen, for breach of contract, wrongful termination and fraud for ending their contract earlier this year.

It was in 2017 that Dreamstyle struck a 10-year, $10 million deal for naming rights at The Pit and the football stadium.

The lawsuit states that Renewal claimed the termination was based on “retailer agreement violations.”

But, Dreamstyle says the Minnesota corporation is trying to maintain its monopoly in the window and door replacement business and ended the contract after Dreamstyle made it known that it wanted to sell additional brands and products.

It’s further claiming breach of contract because Renewal allegedly never disclosed that once Dreamstyle invested tens of millions of dollars to market the Renewal brand in various projects, Renewal would not extend their agreement without good cause or giving them a chance to fix any performance problems.

As a result, Dreamstyle Remodeling is seeking $240 million to cover lost profits, its prospect database, and rebranding expenses, saying Renewal’s actions were “done intentionally and with an evil heart and evil mind and were designed to damage and destroy Plaintiffs and the business of Dreamstyle.”

In an emailed statement, Renewal by Andersen stated:

“Renewal by Andersen LLC terminated its relationship with Dreamstyle earlier this year. We are disappointed to see this former independent retailer asserting these unfounded allegations. Renewal by Andersen continues to serve customers in New Mexico through a new independent retailer committed to providing a world class homeowner experience.”

Dreamstyle Remodeling is also wanting a jury to hear this case at trial.

The lawsuit states this year, Renewal by Andersen also dropped its retailer agreement with Dreamstyle in northern Arizona; Tucson, Arizona; Boise, Idaho; and San Diego.