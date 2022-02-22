ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dreamstyle Remodeling was awarded a multi-million dollar judgment in its lawsuit against Renewal by Anderson. The suit claimed breach of contract.

In 2019, Renewal ended its contract with Dreamstyle over what it called agreement violations. But Dreamstyle claimed Renewal is trying to maintain its monopoly.

They were seeking $240 million. The two agreed to go to arbitration, where arbitrators issued a final award this month of almost $7 million to Dreamstyle.