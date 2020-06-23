ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For 26 years, DreamSpring has been providing micro-loans to hard-working, visionary business owners and nonprofits. They are excited about the opportunity they have this month to potentially help thousands of small businesses and nonprofits during the economic downturn. CEO and president of DreamSpring, Anne Haines discusses how the U.S. Small Business Administration is putting $10 billion towards Paycheck Protection Program funding and how this directly affects their business and clients.
DreamSpring discusses funding for Paycheck Protection Program
by: Allison KeysPosted: / Updated: