Live Now
Dr. Fauci, U.S. health officials to testify on COVID-19 cases

DreamSpring discusses funding for Paycheck Protection Program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For 26 years, DreamSpring has been providing micro-loans to hard-working, visionary business owners and nonprofits. They are excited about the opportunity they have this month to potentially help thousands of small businesses and nonprofits during the economic downturn. CEO and president of DreamSpring, Anne Haines discusses how the U.S. Small Business Administration is putting $10 billion towards Paycheck Protection Program funding and how this directly affects their business and clients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss