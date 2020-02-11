Dreamlab works to ignite passion, create networking opportunities among community members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Helping people reach their full potential, Dreamlab is a community organization in Albuquerque that hosts workshops, “inspire-sessions”, and networking events designed to help people reach their highest potential. Actor and founder of Dreamlab, Jeremiah Bitsui and founder Aly Bitsui visit the set to discuss Dreamlab and how you can get involved.

Jeremiah, who was raised in Albuquerque, explains that growing up, he had a rough start and was able to get back on the right track through acting. He found success in the industry, most notably known for his role in “Breaking Bad” and moved to LA where he started his family.

Now residing in Albuquerque once again, Jeremiah says he and his family love the local community but noticed a lack of opportunity for community members as well as high crime rates and the struggle to meet basic needs. Their solution was to create Dreamlab.

This organization uses community members as well as their own network of individuals who are passionate about what they do and use that to inspire others. People are then connected to a network of mentorship using existing nonprofits.

Dreamlab strives to be a bridge to resources, networks, and contacts to fulfill any needs that a person has. Dreamlab will be hosting its next inspire session workshop on Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at the ABQ Collective located at 1321 Eubank Boulevard.

This event is free and open to all ages and to individuals from all walks of life. For more information, visit Dreamlab’s official website.