ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – SOMOS ABQ has been happening since May 5. They have built a ten-day program of intimate events. From art installations to musical performances and more, there is something for everyone.

Tomorrow AirDance New Mexico will be performing at SOMOS DreamGlow. The event will take place at the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum, 9201 Balloon Museum NE on May 14. It will start at 5 p.m. and run till 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to experience an all-ages event with art installations, photo booths, aerial dancers, and food trucks. Tickets are $40 each for two tickets, $45 for GA Advance, and $105 for VIP. For more information on SOMOS DreamGlow, visit https://www.somosabq.com/event/somos-dreamglow/.