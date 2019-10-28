‘Dream Bigger Summit’ aims at helping at-risk New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State offices teamed up to figure out how they can better help at risk-New Mexicans.

The Attorney General’s office and State Auditor’s office hosted the ‘Dream Bigger Summit’ on Monday. It gave state leaders a chance to brainstorm ideas for helping people with disabilities and human trafficking victims.

“We should be judged by how we treat those in our community who are most vulnerable,” State Auditor Brian Colón said. “Today, we’re saying not only do we see you, but we hear you and we’re here to serve and protect you.”

The summit included in-depth discussions but nothing official has been announced.