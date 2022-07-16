ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – M’Tucci’s Bar Roma held its Drag and Libation event Saturday morning, bringing its performance to a new audience in the city. It included a traditional drag show, with three drag queens and one drag king, while people enjoyed a delicious brunch.

They were really excited about the all-ages show, saying a lot of members of their community have kids and this was a chance for them to see what their parents do. One of the organizers says M’Tucci’s was s a perfect choice for the event. “I think when people think of a trans and queer neighborhood, they think of the Nob Hill area. I’m actually super excited to be performing in this space today,” says Larhya Daniels, organizer of the event. I watched one of my first pride parades from the patio of this place a very long time ago. I’d love to not say how long.”

This was the first time they held this event at M’Tucci’s and say they would love to make this an annual event.