Dr. Severin Fowles hosts online presentation ‘The Interpretation of Ancestral Pueblo Rock Art’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humans have produced images for tens of thousands of years, however, cultural understandings of what images are, how they work, and the powers they unleash, have varied widely through time and across social traditions. Dr. Severin Fowles discusses his online presentation, “The Interpretations of Ancestral Pueblo Rock Art” and how it dives into one stunning revolution in image production.

The online presentation is free and open to the public. It will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The event is part of SAR’s Online Salon Series which is a public program that features speakers that are experts in issues related to social sciences, Native arts, and anthropology and provide insight into topics of broad concern.

Dr. Fowles was SAR’s 2014-2015 Weatherhead Resident Scholar. You can register for the presentation online.