Dr. Eugene Sun offers tips to manage holiday stress

The holidays are upon us and while the season brings joy, for some it can also cause stress. Dr. Eugene Sun with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico talks about the causes of holiday stress and how to manage it.

Dr. Sun explains that multiple demands on your time, the pressure to purchase gifts, and missing loved ones can all contribute to stress during the holiday season.

Stress can have a negative impact on your health and can lead to fatigue and both overeating and undereating. A combination of stress and fatigue can affect your body’s ability to fight infections and can also lead to the inability to sleep.

In order to manage stress, Dr. Sun says that you must learn that it’s ok to say no to some demands and that you should make some time for yourself. The following are additional tips to manage and reduce holiday stress:

set realistic goals and expectations for the holidays

set a budget and stick with it

don’t abandon your year-round healthy habits

get regular exercise and eat right

take a breather and go for a walk, read a book, or watch a movie

Overeating during the holidays can also be caused by stress. It is important to try to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables during this time to combat this.

While it is fine to enjoy holiday treats, it is important to do so in moderation and to not allow yourself to get too hungry as it will prevent you from overeating.

For additional tips on how to manage holiday stress, click here.