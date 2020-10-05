Dr. Douglas Ziedonis named executive vice president of UNM Health Sciences

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes has appointed Douglas Ziedonis, MD, MPH as executive vice president of UNM Health Sciences and chief executive officer of the UNM Health System. UNM reports the announcement comes after a 10-month national search.

Dr. Ziedonis’ designation follows the retirement of Dr. Paul Roth who was the previous executive leader of UNM Health Sciences and the UNM Health System. Ziedonis’ appointment starts on December 1, 2020.

“Dr. Ziedonis’ appointment reflects our institutional dedication to finding a leader who will deliver on UNM’s commitment to offering excellence across all aspects of education, research and clinical care, and the HSC’s mission to improve health outcomes for all New Mexicans,” said Stokes in a press release. “He comes to UNM with a keen appreciation for the complexities of running the state’s only academic medical center, including the current stressors derived from the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Ziedonis is currently the associate vice chancellor for health sciences at the University of California San Diego.

Latest News: