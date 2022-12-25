ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens showed up to enjoy the 57th annual Luminaria Tour in Albuquerque. One family has even made it a Christmas Eve tradition for three decades.

Taking part in the Luminaria Tour has been a tradition for the Gutierrez family for more than 35 years. It all started when Leticia Gutierrez’s father built the house 42 years ago. Now, it’s something the younger generation gets to enjoy.

“Like now I have grand-babies, so it’s kind of nice to be able to show them what we do every single year,” said Gutierrez.

Andrea Lamb remembers setting things up when it was time to put the luminarias out in her home; they’re memories she holds close to her heart.

“I remember my grandpa taking us along in our little red wagon, and us jumping out of the wagon and putting all the Luminarias along the sidewalks and driveways and stuff like that,” said Lamb.

Now, she’s enjoying the same traditions with her daughter Lily.

“She’s our only daughter, and so just being able to pass this tradition on to her is something that I know I’ll remember because I remember doing it with my family, and I hope she remembers it as much as we do,” said Lamb.

As for Gutierrez, she’s glad she’s able to share the special meaning behind the luminarias.