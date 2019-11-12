Dozens profit off old toys during Vintage Toy Buying Show

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — Dozens of people in Albuquerque were able to get some cash back from the toys they used to play with growing up. Monday was the first day of the three-day “Vintage Toy Buying Show.”

It was payday for some, but for Joel Magee, also known as the “Toy Scout” from the hit TV show “Pawn Stars,” he was on a shopping spree for toys people have stowed away in their closets and basements for years.

“To me, toys are therapy. I don’t need any medication,” said Magee. “You give me my toys and I can have the worst day in the world and I can relax and visit my childhood and have fun.”

Magee said they are primarily looking for toys from the ’80s or earlier, because people who are older than 40 tend to pay the big bucks to get their old toys back.

“When people reach about age 40, all of a sudden there’s this little [nostalgia] that goes off in their mind that says, ‘Oh, I want my childhood back,'” said Magee.

Magee and his crew plan on being out at the Marriott off Journal Center Boulevard again on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.